Huntsville City Schools Board votes on contract offer for new superintendent

16 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has voted on a contract offer for Matthew Akin as next superintendent. The board voted three to two to approve a three-year contract that would run through June 30, 2020.

