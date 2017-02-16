Huntsville City Schools Board votes on contract offer for new superintendent
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has voted on a contract offer for Matthew Akin as next superintendent. The board voted three to two to approve a three-year contract that would run through June 30, 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|54 min
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Wed
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Feb 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Holiday inn express
|Feb 12
|Middle School Parent
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|Real
|47
|Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10)
|Feb 9
|Susan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC