Huntsville capital murder, kidnapping case goes to grand jury
The case against a man charged with killing a Huntsville woman, kidnapping two people at gunpoint, and trying to abduct a third is moving on to a grand jury. Through his defense attorney, Warren Hardy waived his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday, automatically sending the case for indictment consideration.
