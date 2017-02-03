Huntsville businesswoman Dorothy Davidson gives $5 million to UAH
A planned business incubator facility on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville will carry the name of businesswoman Dorothy Davidson, the school announced Friday. Davidson donated $5 million to build the 45,000 square foot building, which will be known as the D.S. Davidson Invention to Innovation Center business incubator.
