Huntsville businesswoman Dorothy Davi...

Huntsville businesswoman Dorothy Davidson gives $5 million to UAH

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A planned business incubator facility on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville will carry the name of businesswoman Dorothy Davidson, the school announced Friday. Davidson donated $5 million to build the 45,000 square foot building, which will be known as the D.S. Davidson Invention to Innovation Center business incubator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers 16 hr CNN Headline News 1
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville 17 hr Doctor Love 2
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Thu huntcoyotes 23
Making America Great Again Jan 28 Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC