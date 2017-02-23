Huntsville approves new entertainment district in Campus 805 area
The Butler Green district covers an area between Clinton Avenue & Hall Avenue, which includes Campus 805 at the old Stone Middle School and the surrounding property. The new district means that patrons can drink alcohol out and about through the area.
