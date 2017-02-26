Hundreds gathered in Downtown Huntsville for the Mardi Gras Grand Parade
The 4th Annual Mardi Gras Parade benefited the Blount Hospitality House which provides lodging and support to families of patients seeking treatment at area hospitals. The parade started at 4:30 PM and featured several floats, plenty of Moon Pies, and hundreds of beads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|21 hr
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|21 hr
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Sat
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC