Human remains identified as Huntsville man missing since 2010
Human remains found more than five years ago in Madison County have been identified as the body of a Huntsville man who went missing in 2010. Adan Enrique Medrano was reported missing April 10, 2010 when he was 28 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|27 min
|huntcoyotes
|23
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|20 hr
|newtoHuntsville
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 28
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC