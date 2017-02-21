HudsonAlpha announces discovery of new breast cancer gene signature

Researchers at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology , a nonprofit genetics and genomics research institute in Huntsville, Ala., and collaborators from the University of Alabama and the Huntsman Cancer Institute have discovered a new gene signature regulated by a specific transcription factor - proteins that switch genes on and off - that is involved in regulating processes active in triple negative breast cancer. Results from the study were published in the journal Oncotarget last December.

