Havoc get win on 11th annual Melissa George Night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The 11th annual Melissa George Night ended on a high note with the Huntsville Havoc defeating the Mississippi RiverKings, 4-2. Tied 2-2 in the third period, Nolan Kaiser and Scott Fellnermayr each found the back of the net to secure the win.
