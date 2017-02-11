Havoc get win on 11th annual Melissa ...

Havoc get win on 11th annual Melissa George Night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The 11th annual Melissa George Night ended on a high note with the Huntsville Havoc defeating the Mississippi RiverKings, 4-2. Tied 2-2 in the third period, Nolan Kaiser and Scott Fellnermayr each found the back of the net to secure the win.

