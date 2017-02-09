Harvest man facing murder charges in ...

Harvest man facing murder charges in Huntsville shooting death

Huntsville Police say a Harvest man is behind bars in connection of the murder of 29-year-old Marcus White. 49-year-old Milton Tyson of Harvest was booked in the Madison County Jail Thursday afternoon after investigators were able to identify him as a suspect.

