Harvest man facing murder charges in Huntsville shooting death
Huntsville Police say a Harvest man is behind bars in connection of the murder of 29-year-old Marcus White. 49-year-old Milton Tyson of Harvest was booked in the Madison County Jail Thursday afternoon after investigators were able to identify him as a suspect.
