Gospel Fest at Calhoun's Huntsville campus Friday
John Malone and the Athens High Chorus will perform at the 27th annual Gospel Fest on Friday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY FILE] Celebrate Black History Month at the 27th Annual Gospel Fest hosted by Calhoun Community College's Black Student Alliance on Friday at the school's Huntsville campus.
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
