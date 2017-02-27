Girls Inc. of Huntsville to host Spring Break activities
Through direct services and advocacy, Girls Inc. helps girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers and grow up to be healthy, educated and independent. This Spring Break, Girls Inc. is inviting young girls to participate in special activities including trips, photography, culinary projects, creative arts, and so much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 Robots
|3 hr
|CNN Headline News
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|Sun
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Sat
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC