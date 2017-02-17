Free Storm Spotters Class offered by Marshall Co. EMA March 9
When a severe weather storm hits, it's helpful for officials to know exactly what's happening on the ground, and the Marshall County EMA is sponsoring a class that will train people on what to look for and how to report it. "Storm Spotter Class is taught by the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
