Free pizza this week at Uncle Maddio's grand opening in Huntsville
Uncle Maddio's Pizza will host a grand opening for its new Huntsville location this week at the Valley Bend shopping center on 2710 Carl T. Jones Drive S.E. The first 1,500 people who fill out this form will receive a free 9-inch, three-topping pizza in-store starting Feb. 24. The offer is limited to one per customer and requires a mobile device to redeem. The chain will also give away 9-inch, three-topping pizzas to anyone standing in line during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25. Kids can eat free all day Feb. 26. A face painter will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jeromy Gwin, attorney John Howard and former Army Lt.
