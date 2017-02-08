Fort Payne NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter Offline
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville says the Fort Payne NOAA Weather Radio will be offline Wednesday due to maintenance. While severe weather is not expected Wednesday, listeners are encouraged to tune their radios to nearby stations, such as Arab, AL or Winchester, TN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|24
|Making America Great Again
|Tue
|Mo Shabazz pleaze
|8
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|Feb 3
|Doctor Love
|2
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC