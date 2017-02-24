Flu activity still up in Huntsville, so keep practicing good hygiene habits
There are still widespread cases of the flu reported across much of the Southeast, including Alabama. All but two counties in our state are not reporting significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
