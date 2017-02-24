Flu activity still up in Huntsville, ...

Flu activity still up in Huntsville, so keep practicing good hygiene habits

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

There are still widespread cases of the flu reported across much of the Southeast, including Alabama. All but two counties in our state are not reporting significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13) 5 hr Faye Brown 3
alabama lottery 8 hr ThomasA 1
Making America Great Again Wed ThomasA 10
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) Wed ThomasA 20
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) Feb 22 Nancy Millican 36
Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 18 Concerned Anerican 1
Amber harmon Feb 17 saddness 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC