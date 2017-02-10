Fans geek out during Huntsville Comic Con at Lowe Mill
The convention is taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment located at 2211 Seminole Dr. in Huntsville, with special entertainment following each night. Media guests from AMC's The Walking Dead, Comics and Anime Guests, Space Exploration Expert Speakers, and other guests will be in attendance.
