Ex-Huntsville pill mill doctor sentenced to 15 years in prison

In a news release Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Robert Posey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Roger Stanton said a former Huntsville doctor who was called the nation's highest Medicare prescriber of opioid painkillers has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. A federal judge ruled the sentence to Shelinder Aggarwal, 48, for illegally prescribing controlled substances and conducting health care fraud involving $9.5 million in unnecessary and unused urine tests.

