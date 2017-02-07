Ex-Huntsville pill mill doctor sentenced to 15 years in prison
In a news release Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Robert Posey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Roger Stanton said a former Huntsville doctor who was called the nation's highest Medicare prescriber of opioid painkillers has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. A federal judge ruled the sentence to Shelinder Aggarwal, 48, for illegally prescribing controlled substances and conducting health care fraud involving $9.5 million in unnecessary and unused urine tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|9 hr
|Mo Shabazz pleaze
|8
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|Feb 3
|Doctor Love
|2
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Feb 2
|huntcoyotes
|23
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC