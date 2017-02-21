Entrepreneurs, ideas to come together...

Entrepreneurs, ideas to come together for Innovate Huntsville 2017

Read more: Alabama Live

Huntsville's growing startup community will come together soon for a weeklong celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Rocket City. Innovate Huntsville kicks off this weekend with HOT Coffee at the Chamber of Commerce, followed by a GEOHuntsville Expedition Hack Event at Lincoln Mill in Huntsville.

Huntsville, AL

