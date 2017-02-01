'Early Spring or Six More Weeks of Winter': Is the groundhog even right?

It's Groundhog Day once again, and many people have their eye on Punxsutawney Phil to see if he will see his shadow or not . But Phil isn't the only 'dog in the game: there's Birmingham Bill as well as Chattanooga Chuck, and our neighbors in the north Atlanta area watch for General Beauregard Lee's prognostication.

