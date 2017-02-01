'Early Spring or Six More Weeks of Wi...

'Early Spring or Six More Weeks of Winter': Is the groundhog even right?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

It's Groundhog Day once again, and many people have their eye on Punxsutawney Phil to see if he will see his shadow or not . But Phil isn't the only 'dog in the game: there's Birmingham Bill as well as Chattanooga Chuck, and our neighbors in the north Atlanta area watch for General Beauregard Lee's prognostication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... 27 min huntcoyotes 23
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville 20 hr newtoHuntsville 1
Making America Great Again Jan 28 Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC