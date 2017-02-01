Drugs, gun found during Alabama 24 traffic stop

Three Huntsville residents are in Lawrence County Jail after meth, marijuana, pain pills and what is believed to be cocaine were found during a traffic detail on Alabama 24, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. Devron Labryant Pope, 28, and Calandria Danyale Nance, 29, both of 2221 Johnathan Drive, Huntsville, and Antwon Marques Hardin, 31, 3200 Searcy Drive, Huntsville, are charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

