Defense asks judge to toss capital mu...

Defense asks judge to toss capital murder indictment against man accused in south Huntsville murders

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Lawyers for Stephen Marc Stone are asking a Madison County judge to throw out the capital murder indictment against him and rule that Alabama's death penalty system is unconstitutional. Stone is set to go on trial March 6. Circuit Judge Donna Pate has set a pretrial conference for Friday to address pending motions and discuss the trial schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... 4 hr ThomasA 24
Making America Great Again Tue Mo Shabazz pleaze 8
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers Feb 4 Anita Bohner 2
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville Feb 3 Doctor Love 2
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC