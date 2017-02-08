Defense asks judge to toss capital murder indictment against man accused in south Huntsville murders
Lawyers for Stephen Marc Stone are asking a Madison County judge to throw out the capital murder indictment against him and rule that Alabama's death penalty system is unconstitutional. Stone is set to go on trial March 6. Circuit Judge Donna Pate has set a pretrial conference for Friday to address pending motions and discuss the trial schedule.
