Death penalty case delayed for south Huntsville man accused in double murder
Stephen Marc Stone will not be going to trial for capital murder on March 6 as currently scheduled, but a new date has not been set yet. Stone is facing a possible death sentence after being charged with strangling his wife, Krista Stone, and their 7-year-old son Zachary.
