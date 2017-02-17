Death penalty case delayed for south ...

Death penalty case delayed for south Huntsville man accused in double murder

Stephen Marc Stone will not be going to trial for capital murder on March 6 as currently scheduled, but a new date has not been set yet. Stone is facing a possible death sentence after being charged with strangling his wife, Krista Stone, and their 7-year-old son Zachary.

