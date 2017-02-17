Businessman wants Moulton industrial panel established
Moulton businessman Wesley Daniel, dissatisfied with the Lawrence County Industrial Board, is urging the Moulton Town Council to establish an industrial development panel to attract business to the city. "This county is not going anywhere until the city starts growing," Daniel said at a council work session this week.
