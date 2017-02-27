Athens man charged in Huntsville shoo...

Athens man charged in Huntsville shooting

16 hrs ago

Huntsville police arrested Marcus Bradham, 20, in connection with a shooting in the 3800 block of Thomas Road about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to calls of gunshots and found the victim had been shot in the leg.

Huntsville, AL

