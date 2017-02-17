As Huntsville grows, city has $1 billion road projects wish list
Memorial Parkway in Huntsville will be at traffic capacity in about 15 years, Mayor Tommy Battle said, which means road projects to help relieve that traffic need to start soon. More room is needed for more drivers, which translates into a lengthy - and expensive - wish list of projects to be completed in and around the city of Huntsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ok hello where are you
|Sun
|hill billy fud
|1
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Sat
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|its useless but what ever
|Feb 17
|truth be it
|2
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Feb 13
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC