Alabama House Speaker unsure if Governor's prison overhaul plan will pass
The Alabama Legislature will formally open its 2017 regular session Tuesday, and Gov. Robert Bentley is again calling for an overhaul of the state's seriously overcrowded prison system. But the measure died last year with legislators expressing concern about the proposed $800 million construction tab and the governor's plan to award a "design and build" contract to one company for the effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|Sun
|Harry Johnson
|6
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|Feb 3
|Doctor Love
|2
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Feb 2
|huntcoyotes
|23
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC