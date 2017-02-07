Alabama Governor: If We Can Put A Man...

Alabama Governor: If We Can Put A Man On The Moon, We Can Build More Prisons

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley pointed to one of man's greatest scientific achievements as evidence that his state could build more prisons. Noting that 2019 would mark the 50th anniversary of his state putting a man on the moon, Bentley argued that Alabama should be able to build more facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again 20 hr Mo Shabazz pleaze 8
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers Feb 4 Anita Bohner 2
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville Feb 3 Doctor Love 2
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Feb 2 huntcoyotes 23
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC