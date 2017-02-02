Alabama congressman's unsupported cla...

Alabama congressman's unsupported claim that Democrats rigged voting machines in his election

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Washington Post

"In my first election in 1982, Democrats rigged about 25 percent of the voting machines to vote for everyone on the ballot but me. That's 11 of 45 machines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers 2 min CNN Headline News 1
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville 21 min Doctor Love 2
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Thu huntcoyotes 23
Making America Great Again Jan 28 Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC