5 millionth engine produced at Huntsville Toyota plant

Employees of Toyota Motors check the FCV "Mirai" on its final assembly line during the vehicle's line off ceremony at the Motomachi factory in Toyota city, Aichi prefecture on February 24, 2015. The world's biggest carmaker plans to produce 700 units of the four-door Mirai sedan -- powered by hydrogen and emitting nothing but water vapour from its tailpipe -- by the end of December.

