5 millionth engine produced at Huntsville Toyota plant
Employees of Toyota Motors check the FCV "Mirai" on its final assembly line during the vehicle's line off ceremony at the Motomachi factory in Toyota city, Aichi prefecture on February 24, 2015. The world's biggest carmaker plans to produce 700 units of the four-door Mirai sedan -- powered by hydrogen and emitting nothing but water vapour from its tailpipe -- by the end of December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the soul of star
|7 hr
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Fri
|ThomasA
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC