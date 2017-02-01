3rd suspect in Huntsville 'forgery and fake ID factory' captured in Ohio
The house at 5 Elm Ridge Boulevard in Huntsville where squatters were living and possibly running an identity fraud operation, sheriff's department says. All three suspects wanted in connection with what Madison County prosecutors have called a "forgery and fake ID factory" now are in custody.
