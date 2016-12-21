Young professional initiative brings 8 to Decatur in first class
Megan Pitts paints the walls of her new home at 2304 Springdale Road S.E. on Wednesday in Decatur. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY Megan Pitts paints the walls of her new home at 2304 Springdale Road S.E. on Wednesday in Decatur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Better acres campground
|18 hr
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Mon
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Sat
|Irving
|4
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC