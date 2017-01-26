Will Trump's hiring freeze hurt a federal city like Huntsville?
"It's really too early to tell how all of this is going to play out," said U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a Huntsville native whose north Alabama congressional district includes Redstone. Such hiring freezes are not unusual when new administrations come to power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stump
|17 hr
|a girl who loved
|3
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|6
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC