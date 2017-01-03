Why Lee Greenwood sang 'God Bless the...

Why Lee Greenwood sang 'God Bless the USA' at Huntsville luncheon

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

It's a routine event in Huntsville, frequent luncheons organized by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce to provide a stage for politicians to give updates to constituents. Between annual addresses by the governor, the two U.S. senators, the congressman from the Fifth Congressional District, the mayor of Huntsville and the chairman of the Madison County Commission, it's almost a regular monthly date at the Von Braun Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brilee Breidenbach Thu poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Jan 4 Real Truth 46
just my tree Jan 4 giving tree 5
Better acres campground Jan 2 The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Irving 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,402

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC