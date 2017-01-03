Why Lee Greenwood sang 'God Bless the USA' at Huntsville luncheon

It's a routine event in Huntsville, frequent luncheons organized by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce to provide a stage for politicians to give updates to constituents. Between annual addresses by the governor, the two U.S. senators, the congressman from the Fifth Congressional District, the mayor of Huntsville and the chairman of the Madison County Commission, it's almost a regular monthly date at the Von Braun Center.

