While beneficial, Thursday's rain only a fraction of what's needed to end the drought
Thursday's rain was heavy at times, but it was only a proverbial drop in the large bucket needed to end the drought that began in early 2016. The graphic below shows the 24-hour rainfall totals through 10 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|6 hr
|President Donald ...
|1
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|5
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC