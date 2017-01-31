What you get for around $215,000 in Huntsville, Eutaw and Gulf Shores
A historic mansion, a newly built cottage with beach access and a bungalow with full renovations, all for around the same price. This is what you get for between $209,000 and $225,000 in Eutaw, Gulf Shores and Huntsville.
