Weather 25 mins ago 12:59 p.m.TVA: We hit 4th highest winter weekend power demand
On Sunday morning, when the temperatures were around 14 degrees, TVA saw the fourth highest winter weekend peak of all time--- reaching 28,863 megawatts at 9 a.m. The time listed in TVA's graphic is in central time, and the average temperature is calculated by averaging current temperatures in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Memphis, and Huntsville, Alabama. Open Wide: Take advantage of nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Irving
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC