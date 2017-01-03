Weather 25 mins ago 12:59 p.m.TVA: We hit 4th highest winter weekend power demand

On Sunday morning, when the temperatures were around 14 degrees, TVA saw the fourth highest winter weekend peak of all time--- reaching 28,863 megawatts at 9 a.m. The time listed in TVA's graphic is in central time, and the average temperature is calculated by averaging current temperatures in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Memphis, and Huntsville, Alabama. Open Wide: Take advantage of nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.