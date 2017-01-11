Watch a rocket test stand rise in Ala...

Watch a rocket test stand rise in Alabama in 60 seconds

10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Robert Bobo, left, and Mike Nichols talk beneath the 221-foot-tall Test Stand 4693, the largest of two new Space Launch System test stands at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Bobo manages SLS structural strength testing, and Nichols is lead test engineer for the SLS liquid hydrogen tank, which the stand will subject to the forces it must endure during launch and flight.

