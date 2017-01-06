Warming Center Opens in Huntsville fo...

Warming Center Opens in Huntsville for the Needy as Temperature Drops

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

At just 20-years-old Laura Carr has been living on the streets for four weeks with her girlfriend; making camps at night to sleep in. She said it's been hard trying to find food and warmth.

