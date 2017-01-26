Want to get a final look at Madison Square Mall? Here it is
The heyday of the Madison Square Mall has past, but city developers say a bright future is on the horizon. On Thursday morning, the group redeveloping the mall's property, RCP Companies, invited WHNT News 19 and other local media outlets to photograph and record one final look at the inside of the Madison Square Mall.
