Wahlburgers plans restaurant in downtown Huntsville at CityCentre
With a passing out of green caps adorned with the company's logo, Wahlburgers announced plans Tuesday to open a restaurant in downtown Huntsville. The gourmet burger joint will be a part of the CityCentre at Big Spring, the new development at the site of the former Holiday Inn at Monroe Street and Williams Avenue near the Von Braun Center.
