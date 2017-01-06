UAH students studying atmosphere are thankful for winter weather
Whether you're excited or disappointed by the accumulation so far this winter, students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are taking advantage of the weather that came through the valley on Friday. UAH students with the UPSTORM organization supported by the Atmospheric Science Department and SWIRLL research center, released weather balloons to study the atmospheric conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Thu
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Irving
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC