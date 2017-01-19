UAH basketball coach Lennie Acuff win...

UAH basketball coach Lennie Acuff wins his 500th career game

10 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

University of Alabama in Huntsville head men's basketball coach Lennie Acuff reached another career milestone on Thursday night, logging his 500th victory in his 27th season and his 20th year at the helm of the UAH program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Huntsville, AL

