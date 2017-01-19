UAH basketball coach Lennie Acuff wins his 500th career game
University of Alabama in Huntsville head men's basketball coach Lennie Acuff reached another career milestone on Thursday night, logging his 500th victory in his 27th season and his 20th year at the helm of the UAH program.
