Two men charged in Huntsville burglaries; police recover stolen gun, jewelry, TVs
Police said investigators had been working the burglaries, which all happened at apartments or condominiums in the Golf Road area, since late November. After analyzing the pattern of the crimes and conducting undercover surveillance, police identified the suspects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brilee Breidenbach
|24 min
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Real Truth
|46
|just my tree
|Wed
|giving tree
|5
|Better acres campground
|Mon
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Irving
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC