Two men charged in connection to thefts and burglaries across multiple counties
LIMESTONE COUNTY. Ala. - After a month-long investigation, two men were arrested on Monday in connection to at least four thefts and burglaries from Limestone County, Huntsville, and Pulaski, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|11 hr
|Drax112
|6
|Stump
|21 hr
|Star
|5
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC