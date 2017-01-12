Two Huntsville schools make state's failing schools list; two drop off
Columbia and Lee High Schools were the only two Huntsville City Schools to make the state's failing schools list, for low test scores in reading and math. Columbia High School and Lee High School, the only two Huntsville schools to make the list, were also new to the list this year.
