Trump Threatens Tax on Mexican-Made Corollas
On Monday, Trump threatened GM with a "big border tax" if the company doesn't move production of the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback to the U.S. Now, Trump is threatening the same for Toyota in regards to the Corolla. "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump tweeted today.
