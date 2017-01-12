Topgolf announces new location in Huntsville, will create hundreds of jobs
Topgolf is coming to the new MidCity Development . It's a driving range and entertainment hub that's expected to open late this year or early next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Genia Thomas
|4
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC