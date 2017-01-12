'Tireless advocate' for dyslexic Alabama children dies after hit and run crash
A "selfless life of service" came to an end with the recent death of Lydia Alexander, one of several "pioneers" for the special education of dyslexic children across north Alabama and beyond. Alexander, 56, died Dec. 28 as a result of injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash last year on U.S. 72 in Madison, state troopers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|14 hr
|Wyte Mann
|3
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC