'Tireless advocate' for dyslexic Alabama children dies after hit and run crash

A "selfless life of service" came to an end with the recent death of Lydia Alexander, one of several "pioneers" for the special education of dyslexic children across north Alabama and beyond. Alexander, 56, died Dec. 28 as a result of injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash last year on U.S. 72 in Madison, state troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.