'There is a time for everything': Beloved Huntsville toy store closing after 58 years
Southerland Station has announced it will close after 58 years in business as a toy store in Huntsville. Please spread the news, come see the trains a few more times, and cheer us on to this finish line "It is with much prayer, waiting and clarity that I announce our bittersweet news," the store's owners wrote on Facebook.
