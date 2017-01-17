The Two Faces of January: How 2017's warmth compares to 2014's chill

Remember January 2014? It was a few years ago, but this brutally cold month went down in history as Huntsville's fifth coldest January on record, which is easy to believe considering the temperature dropped to 4 degrees on January 7. In the image above, the daily temperature is plotted in the blue rectangles, with the tan region indicating the "normal," or average temperature range for each day in January, based off of the temperature data averaged together from 1981 through 2010. Notice how the majority of the blue rectangles fall below the tan area, which indicates that January 2014's temperatures were well below average.

